Peace Love Oakland California CA Resident San Francisco Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Bright Side of the Bay design of our Citizen themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Home State fans, this US Cities trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10316700057 ways to use this vintage Nationality themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Citizenship inspired look your Homeland addicts will surely love. Perfect for USA everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.