This Peach Lift Step-Hem Skinny Jean - Dark Wash is one of our Women's Plus Size Pants from ELOQUII. With an edgy high low hem, these ultra-cool jeans are best paired with a great shoe. Five pocket design. Skinny leg silhouette. High recovery stretch denim. Model is 5'10", size 14. Inseam: Short 27", Regular 29", Long 31"; Front Rise: 12 1/2" Back Rise: 18 1/2" 56% Cotton / 22% Rayon / 21% Polyester / 1% Spandex Wash before wearing. Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN