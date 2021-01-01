MCoBeauty Peachy Gloss Hydrating Lip Oil - High-Shine Moisture Rich Formula - Softens and Hydrates Dry and Chapped Lips - Long-Lasting - Vegan - Peachy Pink

HYDRATING FORMULA - Kiss goodbye to dull lips with our silky smooth Peachy Gloss that smells and tastes just like peaches NATURALLY ENHANCED - Natural lip gloss for glossier lips, enriched with natural oil that helps protect and provides deep moisture and shine to dry, chapped lips 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - If you aren't happy with your purchase, contact us for a full refund EASY, ON-THE-GO APPLICATION - Ideal for packing along in purse or handbag for daily reapplication alone, under, or on top of your favorite lipstick VEGAN-CERTIFIED AND CRUELTY-FREE - Ideal for those who love makeup and animals