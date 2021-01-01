Lady Grey Peacock Pearl Hail Drop Earrings By Lady Grey in Gold

Add a fabulous accent to any autumnal look with these delicate drop earrings. About Lady Grey Jill Martinelli and Sabine Le Guyader first met while studying Sculpture and Metalsmithing at the Massachusetts College of Art, quickly bonding over a shared appreciation for progressive, often unexpected design aesthetics. The duo would go on to apply their artistic vision to launch the first Lady Grey collection in 2009. For more than a decade since, Lady Grey has made headlines for their innovative silhouettes while keeping production small-scale and localized in NYC just a little different from their dorm-room dreams.