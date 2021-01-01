The Ortovox Peak 32 S Pack is an alpine tour pack for those cold ski days. The bag has two straps located on the sternum and hip for tightening the bag. The bag has to side pockets and gear loops for poles of the outdoor-related kind. The bag is universal to carrying your skis or some rope for ice Climbing. This bag can be used for executing ski tours or ice Climbing adventures with ease because of all of the bells and whistles. Features of the Ortovox Peak 32 S Pack SnowBoard and Snowshoe attachment Separate safety compartment Helmet net Hip pocket Map compartment Load control straps Water-resistant thanks to PU-coated material Illustration of alpine emergency signals Swisswool full contact back system Lid pocket with 2 compartments Ice axe and hiking pole fastening