L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder: Peanuts Edition Mt. Katahdin Sweatshirt in Blacktop

While on a research trip to Maine, Todd, a longtime Peanuts fan, started wondering what it would be like if Snoopy was in fact a Maine-Ah. The results were this series of sweatshirts which depict the globetrotting beagle embracing his inner woodsman: Snoopy sleeps out under the stars, hikes in the backcountry, chops firewood while wearing a vintage L.L. Bean Maine Guide Jacket, and he even summits Mt. Katahdin, Maine's highest peak. These Made in USA sweats are midweight, genuine French terry and have a soft yet solid hand feel. Design details include a retro L.L.Bean logo, raglan-style sleeves and ribbed cuffs, collars and waist. I was inspired by Leon Leonwood Bean's passion for introducing city people to the outdoors, says Snyder. Once I had these images in my head of Snoopy and Woodstock with tents, campfires, chopping logs and hiking up Mount Katahdin, it all fell into place. The sweatshirts are part of our ongoing collaborations with L.L.Bean and Peanuts.100% cotton; MADE IN USA of imported materials; The Raglan-style silhouettes evoke classic Seventies sweatshirts.; Vintage L.L. Bean logos on the wearer's left sleeve.; Machine wash.;