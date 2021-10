HONOLULU HAWAII VACATION DESIGN ON BACK AND FRONT This t-shirt is decorated with a beautiful Aerial view of Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii USA, showing the gathering of ships of various nations for Operation RIMPAC 86. The Aircraft Carrier USS CARL VINSON CVN-70 is moored at Ford Island, another Aircraft Carrier, USS RANGER CV-61 is tied up at the Naval Supply Center Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem