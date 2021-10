Perfect for layering from Ten Thousand Things, this chain showcases bright irridescent pearls hand pinned along the gold chain. The pearls are scattered around the entire chain necklace. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in pearls. Pearl drops measure 1/8 across and 3/16-in. long. Necklace measures 15 1/2-in. long. Finished with an S-hook clasp.