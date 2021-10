Stash your daily essentials in the soft, leather Dooney Bourke Pebble Continental Clutch offering a magnetic-snap flap closure, exterior zipper pocket at the back with signature logo plaque. Leather interior with four bill compartments and seven card slots. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 in Depth: 1 in Height: 3 1 2 in Weight: 6 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.