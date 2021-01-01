Take what you need in the classic style of the Dooney Bourke Pebble Scarlett Crossbody bag. Pebbled leather uppers offer texture to a simple piece with a full zipper closure and brand logo detail on the front. Contrasting colored adjustable and removeable shoulder strap, zipper pulls, and border edging. Exterior zipper pocket for immediate essentials. Interior zipper pocket and three slip pockets. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 13 in Depth: 5 1 2 in Height: 10 1 2 in Strap Length: 53 1 2 in Strap Drop: 23 1 2 in Weight: 2 lbs 0.5 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.