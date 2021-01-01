Yellow gold-tone composite metal case with a black leather strap. Fixed gold-tone composite metal bezel. Black (crystal-set) dial with yellow gold-tone leaf-style hands. No markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 10.3 mm. Band width: 18 mm, band length: 7.5 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Pebble Style Series. Fashion watch style. Burgi Pebble Style Quartz Black Dial Ladies Watch BUR238BK.