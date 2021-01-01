Lily Lolo Pedal To The Metal Eyeshadow Palette By Lily Lolo in White

Ideal for all skin tones, this highly pigmented collection of metallic shadows creates a natural daytime look, or can be layered with darker shades for added drama. Formulated with antioxidant-rich pomegranate oil, each shade offers a silky, blendable texture with long-lasting wear. Best of all? The sleek compact is ideal for travel. Photo Finish: A creamy nude matte Fuelled: A sparkly beige shimmer Pole Position: A soft brown matte Silver Bullet: A bright silver shimmer Gold Medal: A light gold shimmer Carbon: A dark grey matte Hook Up: A light beige matte Black Zinc: An almost black matte About Lily Lolo After a disappointing search for the perfect lightweight mineral foundation, Vikki Khan founded Lily Lolo, a luxe natural makeup line that pioneered the clean beauty movement. Thoughtfully formulated and made in England, her award-winning cosmetics collection achieved cult status by harmonizing natural ingredients with the best in mineral-based technology for vibrant colors, ultimate staying power, and a flawless finish.