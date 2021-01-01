Pediatric Stroke Warrior Magical Unicorn Purple Hemorrhagic T-Shirt

This cool Pediatric Stroke Warriors Are Magical graphic shows a quote and a unicorn with a cone-like horn with an awareness ribbon. Perfect gift idea for pediatric stroke parent support groups and pediatricians that promote awareness about ischemic stroke. This awesome unicorn design is ideal for little boys, girls and kids who are unicorn lovers and are experiencing seizures and sudden lethargy or drowsiness. Great present for patients, survivors, and warriors to wear for Pediatric Stroke Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem