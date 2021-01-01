G. Label Pegan Tee in White, Large: The goop Lab is here, and so is the special-edition merch we designed to celebrate it. Each tee corresponds to a different episode (this one goes out to “The Health-Span Plan” ), but they all have this in common: a not-too-tight, not-too-loose fit that tucks like a dream into denim, skirts, sweats, whatever. Our favorite part? Temptingly soft cotton-modal fabric ideal for—you guessed it—a good Netflix binge. One hundred percent of the profits from sales of this tee will be donated to the Australia Wildfire Fund.50% cotton, 50% modal Machine wash Made in the USA Measurements (from size S): 19” chest, 27” length Model is 5’9.5" with 33" bust, 25" waist, 33.5" hips and wearing a size S.