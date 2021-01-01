Peggie Houndstooth-Shift Dress

Peggie multicolored sleeveless classic crew neck cotton blend slightly fitted houndstooth printed knit jacquard shift/A-line dress in black/ivory multi with crew/round neckline, all over black and ivory classic knit houndstooth print, cutaway (cut-in) shoulders, textured weave fine knit cotton blend fabric construction throughout, nonadjustable thick shoulder straps, darts at upper bodice/bust, two front patch pockets with black trim, slightly flared front and back skirt, black knit lined trim banded edges around round neckline, arm openings (knit trim), and hem, exposed seam details throughout, center concealed zipper and hook-and-eye closure at back, relaxed silhouette/fit, lined, and straight hemline