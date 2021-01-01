Pelican Liquor Decanters - WIDE - Also in: TALL, SHORT

A California Brown Pelican, hand-crafted in deliberate detail meditates atop Vagabond House's Pelican Liquor Decanters. The luxury pewter pelican finial is seated on a snug fitting cap, finishing the heavy Italian glass decanter with a Zen beach quality. Choose from 3 styles. At sea or on shore, you will find products that delight in the Vagabond House Sea and Shore collection. From mighty kraken style octopi to delicately detailed sea turtles and romantic sail boats, this collection spans marine life and water adventures from sea to shore.