For lovers of all things Great design for Sister Pelizaeus Merzbacher Disease support, Pelizaeus Merzbacher Disease Niece, Pelizaeus Merzbacher Disease nephew, Pelizaeus Merzbacher Disease son, Pelizaeus Merzbacher Disease daughter, Pelizaeus Merzbacher Di 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.