Representing the brain and human intellect the Mayan glyph for the woodpecker N'oj is etched by hand into a medallion of dark green Guatemalan jade. Zandra Lorena Sajbin designs this stunning pendant necklace inspired by the beauty of jade and the significance of pre-Hispanic glyphs. The pendant centers a length of adjustable cotton cord and features the Nahual name N'oj inscribed on the reverse side.