Amazonite Pendant Necklace with Long Leather Cord

It's as if a drop of the sea has been captured in the beautiful blue-green color and natural ripples and variegation of this amazonite pendant necklace designed by Silvia Lima of Brazil. The amazonite is wrapped in silver and hangs from a long leather cord. About the work the artisan says: âI always strive to create 'clean' designs with organic forms that is with simple uncluttered curves. The more an artist reaches out to the public the more he is reinvigorated finding an incentive for his creativity.