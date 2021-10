Do you love cute penguins? Then this gift is a cool penguin motif for you. The best gift idea for penguin fans and penguin lovers who like to visit the zoo animals. This penguin outfit with the funny saying: "Ich mag halt einfach Penguins Okay?" is suitable for penguin lovers who like to visit these birds at the South Pole, Antarctic or in the zoo. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem