The Penly is a low-cut, industrial-inspired Chelsea boot, with anatomically correct SoftWair™ cushioning with antibacterial properties — in rich leather that gets better over time. Pull-on Chelsea boot style. Elastic gussets at ankle for a secure fit. SoftWair™ II sock-liner with anatomically correct support, memory foam cushioning and antibacterial properties. Durable, rugged PVC outsole with cushioning EVA core. Made with Greenland, a natural leather, with a waxy surface and a subtle, worn finish. Slip resistant ASTM F1677-2005 . | Dr. Martens, Penly Lightweight Chelsea Work Boots in Tan, Size M 7/F 8