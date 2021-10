The PENN® Prevail II Surf Spinning Rod is a high-end surf graphite composite rod that provides strength, versatility and performance. Stainless steel Dura-Guides maintain durability, while the ergonomic Winn grips and diamond X wrap shrink tube provide comfort and grip during all applications. FEATURES: One-piece stainless steel Dura-Guides Graphite composite blank Ergonomic Winn® grips Graphite reel seat