Free People Penny Pull On Pant in Black,White. - size 27 (also in 29, 31) Free People Penny Pull On Pant in Black,White. - size 27 (also in 29, 31) 53% cotton 23% viscose 22% poly 2% elastane. Made in China. Machine wash. Pull-on styling. 2 back pockets. Zebra print chambray fabric. 15 at the knee breaks to 23 at the leg opening. FREE-WP397. OB914506. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.