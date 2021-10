*This Canadian-made boot lets you take on winter's worst in warm dry comfort *Waterproof full-grain leather upper *5" shaft height *Waterproof seam construction keeps snow and slush out *Felted wool collar *Sturdy D-ring lace hardware and convenient side zipper *Minktex lining *J-Tex heat-reflecting midsole *Substantial rubber sole with lugged tread for snow and ice traction *1-1/2" heel height *Made in Canada