Penrose Tribar, optical illusion, impossible triangle, maths T-Shirt

Optical illusion, Penrose, triangle, math, design for all who love impossible figures, Tribar, sign, symbol, Escher, art, puzzles, geometric shapes, formula, number, object, polygon, platonic solids, fibonacci, mathematics, geometry, sci-fi, Möbius strip. Gifts for friend, teacher, team, mathematician, physicist, math teacher, birthday, Christmas, school, university, high school, graduation, travel, electro, music, festival, party, nerd, geek, gamer, pi day, t tshirt, funny, cool, gadget, tattoo, pattern. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem