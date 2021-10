People Savanna has a story to tell on first sight ― a beginning, a middle and an end. As elegant at it is sharp, this gem showcases the SUPER mission: their love of research with the aesthetic pairing of quality materials. Each component reveals the artisanal experience that led to its creation.- Made in Italy - 100% UV/UVB Protection- Premium Zeiss Lenses | RETROSUPERFUTURE People Savanna Sunglasses in Gold