A stretchy neckline lets you drop the shoulders and show some skin in this floral-print top shaped by a sweetheart neck and a peplum waist. And for the finale: there's hook-and-eye detailing for a romantic corset look. 20" length (size Extra-Small) Sweetheart neck Short sleeves Partial elastic waist 100% polyester with 100% nylon trim Hand wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing