The "King of Spices", the Black Pepper Home & Linen Spray features sensual, mysterious, and warm tones delivering an enjoyable sense of well-being in a striking bouquet of aromas. Glass Made in Italy SPECIFICATIONS Capacity, 3.4 oz. Gifts - Decorative Home > Erbario Toscano > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Erbario Toscano. Color: Orange.