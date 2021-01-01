MALIN+GOETZ Peppermint Body Scrub in Beauty: NA. MALIN+GOETZ Peppermint Body Scrub in Beauty: NA. The refreshing pick-me-up your skin craves: (MALIN+GOETZ) Peppermint Body Scrub. Natural peppermint extract energizes the skin and senses while pumice and bamboo slough away dullness and dryness to reveal a smoother, softer you.. Natural pumice gently exfoliates and softens the skin. Amino acids thoroughly cleanse without drying. Peppermint adds an invigorating scent. 7.5 fl oz. Massage a generous amount over the body, work into a lather, and rinse clean. Use 2-3 times per week during a shower or bath. MALG-WU19. BS-204-7 5. MALIN+GOETZ combines trusted natural ingredients with advanced technology to create uncomplicated luxury skincare and fragrance for the modern, design-conscious individual. Their cleansers are formulated with amino acids to hydrate and purify without drying while their advanced moisturizers utilize botanically-derived fatty acids to intensely hydrate without leaving residue. Their targeted treatments offer effective solutions for specific concerns, and can be incorporated into a regimen as needed. Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, their products are suitable for all skin types and genders and are locally-made in the New York area to limit our carbon footprint. MALIN+GOETZ never tests on animals and is always striving towards more sustainable formulation and packaging practices.