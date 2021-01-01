Per Aspera Ad Astra Medallion on Yellow Gold Extended Clip Chain Necklace

Large Per Aspera Ad Astra medallion hung from the chain's additional 1.50-in. long extension. The interlocking laurel leaf branches are a historic emblem that signifies accomplishment and glory. The Laurel leaf is an evergreen which adds additional meaning, indicating that the achievement is an unfading glory. Stars represent energy & divine guidance. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in white diamonds. Medallion measures 28mm. Chain measures 16-in. long. Finished with a lobster clasp.