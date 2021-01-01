Features of the Steiner Peregrine Binoculars Higher 10x magnification reveals greater long-distance detail Phase coated High-contrast optics provide bright, True color, sharp 3D images, and exceptionally fine detail for positive identification Distance Control System lets you pre-set focus at a known distance, for a fast, clear view you can fine-tune with a quick wheel turn Fast-Close Focus delivers a razor-sharp image as close as 2 yards, letting you use a single optic for clear viewing at virtually any distance