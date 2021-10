The Universal Band plastic rack holds any 50 yard dispenser boxes. Easy and convenient rack for storing and dispensing exercise band rolls that are sold in a dispenser box. This rack package includes a set of five 100 yard rolls of CanDo® latex free exercise band Perf 100®: 1 each yellow, red, green, blue and black. CanDo® exercise band rack, plastic, 5 rolls, INCLUDING: Perf 100® - Latex Free- 5 x 100 yard rolls (yellow, red, green, blue, black)