Pureology Perfect 4 Platinum Condition 33.8 oz Womens Pureology

Hair lightening can weaken strands. The strengthening formula of Pureology Platinum blonde conditioner counteracts this by fortifying fragile hair and maximizing color retention. Perfect 4 Platinum's breakthrough strengthening technology with protein-rich keravis -nature's most powerful anti-breakage hair fortifier- provides internal and external strengthening. Chamomile lemon and coriander extracts soften clarify to increase brightness and nourish to magnify shine while exclusive AntiFade Complex® protects color vibrancy. An even further luxurious experience consumes the senses with the signature aromatherapy blend of pear peony and vanilla. Pureology Perfect 4 Platinum Condition 33.8 oz - Womens