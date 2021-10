Go for a new personal best this track season with the Gill® Perfect Balance Shot. This turned iron shot is 16 pounds with a 128 mm diameter. The shot put equipment features a 100 percent sweet spot design for maximum distance on all of your throws. FEATURES: Turned iron shot Features a 100 percent sweet spot design Weight: 16 lb. Diameter: 128 mm One-year manufacturer’s warranty Model: 3816 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 217-367-8438.