Perfect Blend Eyeliner - Get the easy-to-blend color you expect from an eye liner with COVERGIRL Perfect Blend. This pencil's color gently glides on with the lightness of a powder and the creaminess of a liquid. Benefits Easy to blend Sharpens to a point that paints on elegant color Contoured blender provides a professional edge to your blending Soft and pliable Perfect tool for enhancing the color of your eyes Cruelty Free shown. - Perfect Blend Eyeliner