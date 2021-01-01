Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) Shampoo (24 fl. oz.)

Perfect hair Day Shampoo from Living Proof helps remove impurities without stripping moisture from your hair. Formulated with a Patented Healthy Hair Molecule, this gentle shampoo hydrates and fortifies promoting healthier, smoother locks.Key Ingredients:Patented Healthy Hair Molecule: helps hair stay cleaner, longerGentle Surfactant Blend: this sulfate-free blend thoroughly cleans hair by removing buildupSlip Modifiers: help reduce the damaging effects of combing wet hairKey Benefits:Thoroughly cleans hair by removing buildupHelps you wash your hair less oftenMakes hair look healthier instantly and improves over time Sulfate-free