When: Start your day in a positive way with a natural pink Himalayan salt scrub that's as good for dry skin as it is the planet. How: A duo of mineral packed salts including sea salt and pink Himalayan salt are suspended within a triple blend of natural oils including Blackcurrant, Crambie and Sweet Almond oil. The salts effectively but gently removed dead skin from the surface of dry legs while the trio of oils deeply hydrate. Why: An immediate transformation for dull, dry skin that can be used from top to toe. Inhale the mood-boosting fragrance as you scrub to feel ready for your day. When: Start your day in a positive way with a natural pink Himalayan salt scrub thats as good for dry skin as it is the planet. Shop This Works Perfect Legs 100% Natural Scrub at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.