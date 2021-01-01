Stila Perfect Me, Perfect Hue Eye and Cheek Palette - Light/Medium 14ml

Expertly designed to complement your skin tone, the Perfect Me, Perfect Hue Eye & Cheek Palette from Stila provides long-lasting eye and cheek colors specifically chosen to work with your complexion to create a flawless neutral look. The palette is made up of five eyeshadows and two blushes in matte, shimmer and pearl finishes, allowing you to create customizable looks every time. Avoiding ashy and unnatural tones, the true color shades appear exactly as you would expect on your skin with intense pigmentation for vivid, enduring color. The triple milled powders ensure an exceptionally smooth application, without the need for a primer. Housed in a stylish compact with a handy mirror, the palette is ideal for on-the-go applications. Eye Shades: Artistic (neural beige), Dazzling (vanilla), Ambitious (midtone brown with gold pearl), Spontaneous (brown with berry undertones), Mischievous (black brown). Blush Shades: Charming (true cool pink), Angelic (neutral warm rose). Ideal for light to medium skin tones.