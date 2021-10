What it is: A bath foam specially formulated with a natural fragrance that not only smells wonderful but has a relaxing effect on the body and mind. What it does: This foam contains a complex blend of the purest possible essential oils including English lavender, sweet basil and jasmine, which are expertly blended to help you relax and prepare for sleep. How to use: Pour a capful of foam into running water before getting into the tub and soaking