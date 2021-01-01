COVERGIRL Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner, White Out 201, 0.008 oz

Find your perfect eye look with COVERGIRL Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner. A micro-fine point helps liner glide on easily for a precise line, or you can follow up with the built-in smudger tip for a softer, smokier look. Best of all, this eye pencil has a self-sharpener that replenishes the liner with a simple twist. COVERGIRL Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner accommodates every look! Available in several amazing shades—choose yours! This rich, creamy eye pencil delivers long-lasting fade-proof color. Glides on to create classic to bold eye designs to compliment any mood or occasion. Use the built in sharpener and smudge to optimize pencil tip for versatile eye looks. Pro-tip: Finish off your perfect eye with COVERGIRL Lash Blast Mascara for a boost of drama. At COVERGIRL, we’re Leaping Bunny approved cruelty free by Cruelty Free International, so you know our products are never tested on animals.