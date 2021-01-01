NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Repair Shampoo Refill

Perfect Repair Shampoo Refill - NatureLab. Tokyo's Perfect Repair Shampoo has an infusion of Smart Keratin that brings extra reinforcement and protection to the deepest layers of the cortex. Features Inspired by Japanese bamboo forests with a hint of green tea and cypress Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Bamboo Stem Cells - Works to strengthen hair and support healthy hair growth Smart Keratin - Penetrates into the cortex of hair while reinforcing and protecting hair's surface Argan Oil - Provides extensive conditioning to restore luster and diminish frizz Prickly Pear Oil - Rich in antioxidants, this lightweight oil shields strands from UV and free-radical damage Formulated Without Sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten - Perfect Repair Shampoo Refill