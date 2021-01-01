Perfect Scents Fragrances | Inspired by Marc Jacobs' Daisy | Women’s Eau de Toilette | Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free | Never Tested on Animals | 2.5 Fluid Ounces

FRAGRANCES YOU WILL LOVE: Our high quality perfumes for women are crafted and evaluated by Master Perfumers in the US & UK. These women’s spray colognes are made with the finest fragrance oils and ingredients from around the world. FRAGRANCE NOTES: A fun and flirty fragrance that opens with a juicy burst of fresh pear, iced citrus, and juicy raspberry. Rich plum, soft musk, and white woods round out this playful scent. Perfect for any occasion! CONSCIENTIOUSLY CRAFTED: Perfect Scents Fragrances for women are vegan, paraben free, phthalate free and cruelty free. These vegan perfumes have never been tested on animals so that you can smell good and also feel good about using them! SCENT LONGEVITY: Eau De Toilette (EDT) strength refers to pure fragrance oil concentrations of between 7 and 15% and like all EDTs will last about 3-5 hours or more depending on the scent and your unique body chemistry. DISCLAIMER: Daisy is a trademark of Marc Jacobs. Instyle Products LLC competes with Daisy. It does not use the Daisy fragrance and is not associated in any way with Daisy or Marc Jacobs.