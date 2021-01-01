NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Shine Shampoo

Perfect Shine Shampoo - Let your inner light shine through with NatureLab. Tokyo's Perfect Shine Shampoo, a platinum Fiber-infused shampoo that reveals hair's natural reflective properties. Features A refreshingly light, soft scent with notes of violet and almond Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Grape Stem Cells - A source of powerful antioxidants that reduce the oxidative damage to hair and scalp Platinum Fiber - Coats the hair with a platinum like shine without adding extra weight, lifting hair's natural reflective properties to the surface exhibiting a lustrous, glossed finish Pearl Extract - Pearls act as a potent antioxidant, boosting hair's own enzymes unveiling an iridescent finish Hyaluronic Acid - Can absorb 1000 times its own weight to secure moisture and add fullness to hair Formulated Without Sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten - Perfect Shine Shampoo