The perfect morning should be spent sipping coffee on the couch with your four-legged sidekick, so we want to make sure you always have the perfect coffee for the occasion. Our Perfect Start Variety Pack contains 36 individual 100% Organic and Recyclable pods in four of our most popular styles. Each variety pack includes: Rescue Roast: Full bodied and beautifully balanced, this satin smooth blend features notes of caramel and dark chocolate. Belly Rub Blend Medium-Dark Roast: This medium-dark roast blend features aromatic notes of apple pie, cinnamon spice, and savory chocolate. Good Boy Dark Roast: ﻿Big, bold, and rich, this dark roast blend features delicious notes of buttercream, molasses, and milk chocolate. Madagascar Vanilla Flavored Blend: ﻿Nostalgia inducing notes of vanilla ice cream and graham cracker with a kiss of sweet cherry.