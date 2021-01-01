Spiritual Gangster Perfect Sweatpant in Pink,Purple. - size XS (also in S) Spiritual Gangster Perfect Sweatpant in Pink,Purple. - size XS (also in S) 50% poly 38% cotton 12% rayon. Hand wash cold. Elasticized waistband and cuffs. Item not sold as a set. 16 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. Imported. SPRG-WP87. HO00409005. Spiritual Gangster is a movement designed to join ancient wisdom with modern culture. Inspired by yogis, athletes, artists and musicians worldwide, we create collections to encourage the high vibration practices of living in gratitude, giving back and choosing happiness. Our mission is to inspire positivity, generosity, kindness and connectedness with this goal in mind: May All Beings Everywhere Be Happy and Free.