Patchology Perfect Weekend FlashMasque® 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask Set in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A three-piece masking set featuring everything you need for hydrated, illuminated and soothed skin in a flash. Set includes:- FlashMasque Hydrate 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask (1-count): a face mask treatment that deeply hydrates, improves elasticity and smoothes your skin- FlashMasque Illuminate 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask (1-count): a treatment that increases luster, evens skin tone and brightens your complexion- FlashMasque Soothe 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask (1-count): an innovative sheet mask that mimics the aloe vera plant to calm and soothe troubled skin. How to use: Unfold your chosen mask and apply it onto clean, dry skin. Place over your entire face, pressing the material snugly into your facial contours. Leave on for five minutes or longer if desired. Remove the mask. There's no need to rinse. Any remaining serum will absorb into skin. Follow with your normal skin care regimen.