Perfect Wrap Mini Dress In Rainforest Green (Curve) - 2L

We call this a Perfect Wrap Dress because, well, it is. The faux wrap style and the knee-length hemline gives you freedom to move - whether you\'re chasing the money, the kids, or the sunshine. Leota\'s Perfect Wrap comes in custom, limited edition prints each season. Bonus: it won\'t come unwrapped! Leota\'s Essential Jersey is the ultimate easy-wear, easy-care fabric with the perfect blend of fit, comfort and stretch. Our signature fabric is refreshingly lightweight, yet so smoothing and flattering. Did we mention washing machine-friendly? This breathable jersey is both wrinkle- free and worry-free, so you always look polished and put-together, no matter what your day brings.