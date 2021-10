If you love Bobbi Brown's ['Perfectly Defined' brow pencil id847538], this handy refill means you can replace the cartridge or change your shade without purchasing a new vessel. The formula is blended with nourishing waxes and emollients that glide on smoothly and is waterproof, so won't smudge or fade throughout the day. - 'Mahogany' is perfect for light to medium-brown hair with cool or ashy tones