Add a touch of style to your on-course performance with the Callaway Perforated Belt. Faux-leather strap with allover perforations for added airflow throughout. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Width: 1 1 2 in First Hole Length: 41 in Last Hole Length: 47 in Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size XL. Please note that measurements may vary by size.