Linden Street Performance Antimicrobial 6pc Bath Sheet Set, One Size , Gray

Is there anything this towel can't do!? The Linden Street Performance Towel is packed with features and benefits that feel so right for you and your family. It is soft, absorbent, durable, fade resistant, fast drying, and has built in odor protection. Made of 100% cotton zero-twist terry loops with textured channeling, this towel is extremely soft and absorbent. We incorporated recycled polyester into the base of this towel to make it a more sustainable choice and improve dry time, without compromising on softness or absorbency. With a wide range of fade-resistant colors to choose from, this fast-drying towel, is the perfect, addition to match every bathroom in your home effortlessly. Intellifresh provides built in odor protection to keep this towel fresher longer. This product is a smart choice as it is responsibly made and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances to the standard of OEKO-TEX. Confirmed MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX # M1VLSN0L2 Hohenstein, HTTI. MADE IN GREENIncluded: 2 34x64 Inch Bath Sheet(s), 2 13x13 Inch Washcloth(s), 2 16x28 Inch Hand Towel(s)Features: Fade Resistant, AntimicrobialMeasurements: 34 Length/Inches, 64 Width/InchesFabric Content: 89% Cotton, 11% Recycled PolyesterCare: Machine Wash, Tumble DryCertifications And Listings: Made In Green by Oeko-Tex, Fast DryingFabric Weight: Midweight (450-599 Gsm)Country of Origin: Imported